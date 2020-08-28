සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Fire erupts in a house in Hatton Hijirapura

Friday, 28 August 2020 - 17:15

A fire has broken out in a house in the Hijrapura area in Hatton this afternoon (28).

Locals and Hatton police were able to control the fire.

However, a stock of furniture and other equipment in the house was damaged in the fire and it is reported that none of the occupants of the house were present at that time.

Hatton police suspect the cause of the fire was an electrical leak.

The damage caused by the fire has not yet been assessed and further investigations are being carried out by the Hatton Police.

