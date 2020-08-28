සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

First woman Vice Chancellor of the University of Kelaniya

Friday, 28 August 2020 - 17:54

Professor Nilanthi Renuka de Silva has assumed duties as the Vice Chancellor of the University of Kelaniya.

She will go down in history as the first female Vice Chancellor to be appointed to the University.

Professor Nilanthi Renuka de Silva was the Dean of the Medical Faculty of the University of Kelaniya from 2012 to 2018.

From 2018 to August this year, she also served as the Director of the University Grants Commission.

