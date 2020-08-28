The driver suspected of clearing Anawilundawa Wetland Sanctuary arrested by Police in Mundalama, Puttalam. The backhoe loader also taken into custody.



Meanwhile, M.K .Bandula Harischandra, Secretary to the Ministry of Wildlife and Forest Conservation has issued the following Press Release to the media With regard to the illegal activities carried out in the Anavilundawa Sanctuary in Puttalam Wildlife Zone.



In terms of the Fauna and Flora Protection Ordinance, this 1397 hectares land has been declared as a sanctuary on 11 May 1997.



On August 25, 2020, the mangrove ecosystem in the sanctuary has been cleared using machineries illegally.



The incident was reported to wildlife officials on 26.08.2020.



The area where the illegal activity has taken place is approximately 0.697 hectares.



C.B.Rathnayake, Hon. Minister of Wildlife and Forest Conservation has instructed to take action in this regard and the wildlife officials have reported the matter to the Magistrate’s Court Chilaw as the initial step.



Further investigations are underway with the police to disclose the suspects and the case items.