Formal Urban Development Plan for every city in the country (Photos)

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa instructed the authorities to prepare a formal urban development plan allocating business and residential areas seperately to all cities in the country.

The Prime Minister has stated this while participating in the progress review meeting held at the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing in Suhurupaya, Battaramulla.

It is reported that the Prime Minister has instructed the officials not to allocate the residential areas reserved for the people in the urban areas for business places under the influence of anyone.

The Prime Minister has also drawn the attention of the officials to the formulation of a program to prevent the discharge of garbage into rivers as a measure to prevent the discharge of waste collecting into the sea.

The Prime Minister pointed out to the State Engineering Corporation the importance of moving into private sector development projects in a competitive manner in addition to undertaking government development projects.

The Prime Minister who inspected the unfinished projects of the previous government and ordered them to be completed for the benefit of the people.

The Ministry of Urban Development and Housing is to implement development projects worth Rs. 28 billion in the next four months.

Secretary to the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing Sirinimal Perera expressed confidence that all institutions that were loss making due to irregular appointments and activities during the previous government could be transformed into profit making institutions before December 31.

Although the monthly income of the State Land Corporation is Rs. 90 million, its monthly expenditure has increased to Rs. 166 million due to irregular appointments made during the previous government, the Secretary to the Ministry said.

It has been revealed at this progress review meeting that the total number of houses constructed under the Urban Development Authority during the last four and a half years is less than 450.

The Director General of the Urban Development Authority Prasad Ranaweera stated that car parks will be constructed in Colombo, Kandy, Anuradhapura, Matara and Kurunegala targeting major cities in the future.

Prasad Ranaweera said that the responsibility of disposing the garbage collected by the local government bodies has been given to the Urban Development Authority and the President has appointed a committee to look into the matter.

Prasad Ranaweera has stated that 1400 new flats have been constructed to provide shanty dwellers housing free of charge and new housing projects will be implemented in the areas where the shanties used to be.

In addition, 608 houses in the Central Province have been constructed for public servants and another 800 houses for public servants are scheduled to be completed in 2021.

In addition to these housing projects, 3300 houses that can be applied for and purchased by any individual will be constructed under 10 projects in the future, said Prasad Ranaweera.

The National Housing Development Authority (NHDA) has so far constructed 8701 houses and expects a revenue of Rs. 6 billion next year, said the Chairman of NHDA, Renuka Perera.

Dr. Nalaka Godahewa, State Minister of Urban Development, Coast Conservation Waste Disposal and Community Sanitation, Indika Anuruddha, State Minister of Rural Housing and Construction and Building Industry Promotion, Minister of State for Estates, Housing and Commerce Many officials of Ministries and Government Institutions were present.