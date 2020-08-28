Discussion+between+the+Minister+of+Industries+and+the+Hambantota+Port+Company

Wimal Weerawansa, Minister of Industry and HIPG held a discussion at the Ministry on the promotion of the industrial sector in Sri Lanka.



A proposal prepared by the company to promote the industrial sector in Sri Lanka was also presented to the Minister.



Information was also presented regarding the 280 hectare industrial park to be constructed in the future at the Hambantota International Port premises.



The CEO of the company has pointed out that the first tire factory to be built in the industrial park will be constructed at a cost of US $ 300 million.



He further stated that the main objective of this project is to create employment opportunities for about 2000 people in the Hambantota area and to obtain all the raw materials required for the production of tires from Sri Lanka.



Tim Xiao, General Manager of HIPG, was also present at the discussion.