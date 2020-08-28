Karu Jayasuriya states that he is a life member - not prepared to respond to political infants

Former senior members of the United National Party say that its leader Ranil Wickremesinghe is responsible for the downfall of the party.



They point out that the party leadership should be handed over to former Speaker Karu Jayasuriya and the United National Party and Samagi Jana Balawegaya should unite.



However, heated discussions are currently taking place between the two parties regarding the discussion that arose at the UNP Working Committee meeting regarding the party membership of former Speaker Karu Jayasuriya.



In a statement, former Speaker Karu Jayasuriya's media unit had stated the day before yesterday, that with the announcement that Karu Jayasuriya was ready to take over the leadership of the party, absurd and ridiculous allegations were being leveled against him.



It was also stated that he had duly updated his party membership.



However, former UNP MP Sandith Samarasinghe said in a statement yesterday that according to Article 3.1 of the UNP constitution, former Speaker Karu Jayasuriya is not a life member.



It also stated that former Speaker Karu Jayasuriya has not contributed to the party fund since 2015.



Today the media unit of former Speaker Karu Jayasuriya had issued another statement in response to this , stating that several individuals responsible for the destruction of the UNP were making baseless allegations.



A copy of a Rs. 20 membership card obtained for the year 2020 and a copy of the Rs. 1000 membership card was also attached to the statement issued.



Former Speaker Karu Jayasuriya also said that it would be more appropriate to address senior politicians to further confirm the life membership and that the views of political infants who have no understanding of the party's path are not relevant to him.