The story told by the father of the Quintuplets born today (video)

The birth of the fourth Quintuplets in recent history was recorded this morning. The quintuplets were born at the De Soysa Hospital.This was the first quintuplets reported from the De Soysa hospital.The Deputy Director of the hospital Dr. Pushpa Gamlath stated that the birth of the Quintuplets took place this morning.She added that all the five children born were girls and that they were all in good health.The mother of the children is 29 year old Rasanjali Jayawardena a resident of Pepiliyawela, Gampaha.This is the first time she has given birth.As a teacher by profession, she had been hospitalized for the birth of this child about a month ago today due to complications.Doctors at the De Zoysa Women's Hospital 's Professor's Unit had planned to deliver the children by caesarean section this morning.Accordingly, all 5 babies were born within 5 minutes of the caesarean section performed between 10 and 11 am.They are currently being held in the pediatric intensive care unit of De Zoysa Women's Hospital.The caesarean section for the birth of the Quintuplets twins was performed by obstetrician and gynaecologist Prabodhana Ranaweera.The first recorded birth of quintuplets in the country was the birth of five children to a father who served in the Presidential Security Division and in 2012 the birth of two quintuplets were reported.Accordingly, the five babies born today are considered to be the fourth quintuplets in the country.