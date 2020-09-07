Ten+children+killed+in+Uganda+due+to+lightning+

Foreign media reports that 10 children have been killed in a lightning strike in Uganda.



These little ones have been playing football in the middle of the rain.



The lightning struck while they were resting at a place on the playground.



According to foreign media reports, the victims were children between the ages of 13 and 15.



It is reported that 09 children have died on the spot.



One child has died after being hospitalized and three others are being treated at the hospital.



There have been a number of deaths in India as well due to lightning strikes in the recent past.