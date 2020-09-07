'Indra', the main shooter of slain underworld criminal 'Samayan', shot dead by police

During a search on 27 August to arrest him, he had tried to flee by jumping in to the Kelani River.



However, he was arrested and under interrogation, he gave information about hidden weapons at Embulgama in Jalthara.



He was taken there last night, where a micro-pistol with five bullets, a Galkatas firearm, a hand grenade and a sharp weapon were found.



As he was being brought back, he had tried to strangle the jeep’s driver in an attempt to escape.



To prevent that, police fired at the man.



He died at Nawagamuwa hospital, while the jeep driver is receiving treatment at Colombo National Hospital.

Indunil Vajira Kumara, alias 'Indra', the main shooter of slain underworld criminal 'Samayan', was shot dead by police in Nawagamuwa when he tried to escape from Police custody.