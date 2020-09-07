සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Public assistance sought on irregularities in state banks

Saturday, 29 August 2020

The four-member committee tasked with inquiring into irregularities, inefficiencies, and malpractices in the four main state banks and their affiliates between 2015 and 2019 decided at its first meeting yesterday (28) to seek public assistance in obtaining relevant information.

The public is requested to forward any such information available with them to the Director General, Department of Public Works, Ministry of Finance, Secretariat, Colombo 01 before 15 September.

The committee was appointed as per a cabinet memorandum submitted by prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa as the minister of finance to look into the irregularities in the state banks and to streamline the state banking system to strengthen the national economy.

