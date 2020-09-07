සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Covid-19 vaccine nationalism?

Saturday, 29 August 2020

The number of Covid-19 patients in Sri Lanka increased to 2,989 following the finding of three new cases, who are arrivals from Britain, Kuwait and the UAE.

The number of recoveries stands at 2,842, while 135 remain in hospital.

Meanwhile, countries such as the UK and UK have pre-booked more Covid-19 vaccines than their populations need.

This could end up putting vaccines out of reach for countries that need them.

It has also given rise to a term called “vaccine nationalism”.

The concerns arise from the fact that these advance agreements are likely to make the vaccine inaccessible to large parts of the world that do not have the money to bet on candidates whose success is not guaranteed.

More than 170 countries are now engaged in discussions to potentially participate in COVAX, a global initiative by the World Health Organization aimed at working with vaccine manufacturers to provide countries worldwide equitable access to safe and effective vaccines, once they are licensed and approved.

