Floods+Kill+23+in+Karachi

Pakistan's flooded financial capital of Karachi was plunged into chaos yesterday (28) with power cuts, streets under water and cellphone outages caused by heavy rain as authorities said at least 23 people had been killed in downpours the previous day.



Record torrential rainfall flooded major city streets and damaged homes and other buildings.



Pakistan's Meteorological Department recorded 230.5 mm of rain in Karachi on Thursday, the highest ever recorded in a single day.



Rainfall in August is the highest since records began 89 years ago.