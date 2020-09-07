Showers+or+thundershowers+in+several+provinces

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the Central, Uva and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in the Ampara, Batticaloa and Mullaitivu districts this afternoon, according to the Department of Meteorology.



Light showers are likely in the Western province and in the Galle and Matara districts.



The wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times over the Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in the Hambantota district.



The public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning and localized strong winds during thundershowers.



The Department also says that on the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka until 07 September.



The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today are Karaiyamullivaikal and Puthukkudiyirippu about 12.10 pm.