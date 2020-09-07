සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Prawn businessman behind destruction of Anavilundawa sanctuary

Saturday, 29 August 2020 - 9:46

A prawn businessman has ordered the driver of a backhoe who was arrested yesterday (28) to clear part of the Anavilundawa wetland sanctuary for prawn farming.

Details about the businessman emerged during interrogation of the backhoe driver.

Police in Arachchikattuwa began a search last night for the businessman, who is a resident of Udappuwa.

An area of nearly 0.7 hectares was cleared at Ananvilundawa, declared a sanctuary on 11 May 1997.

On 03 August 2001, it was declared a ramzar wetland, as it is home to aquatic birds, mammals and rare butterflies.

Its mangroves in the western boundary were destroyed a few decades ago during clearing for prawn farming.

