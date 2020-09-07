Black+Panther+star+Chadwick+Boseman+dies+of+cancer

US actor Chadwick Boseman, best known for playing Black Panther in the hit Marvel superhero franchise, has died of cancer, his family says.



The 43-year-old died at home in Los Angeles with his family by his side.



Boseman had not spoken publicly about his diagnosis.



Boseman first came to prominence playing real-life figures - baseball great Jackie Robinson in 2013's 42, and musician James Brown in 2014's Get on Up.



However, it will be as the titular Black Panther in the blockbuster 2018 film he will be best remembered.



Boseman stars as the ruler of Wakanda, a fictional African nation with the most advanced technology on earth.