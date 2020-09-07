Princess+Diana+statue+to+be+installed+to+mark+her+60th+birthday

A statue of Diana, Princess of Wales will be installed on what would have been her 60th birthday, Kensington Palace says.



It will be commissioned by the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex.



It will be placed in the garden of the London palace on 01 July 2021.



The statue was commissioned by the princes in 2017 to mark the 20th anniversary of their mother's death and to "recognise her positive impact".



On Monday it will be 23 years since she was killed in a car crash in Paris.



Kensington Palace said installation of the sculpture had been delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic, but it would be unveiled in the Sunken Garden next year.



The Princess of Wales died on 31 August 1997, when Prince William and Prince Harry were aged just 15 and 12.