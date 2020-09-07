Dangerous crossing of suspension bridge (pictures)

A suspension bridge across the Kotmale Oya at Orutotawella is in a badly dilapidated condition.
After its wooden planks got decayed, people gave it a temporary solution.
However, with the opening of the spill gates of the reservoir following heavy rains, crossing this bridge has become very risky.
People of the area ask the authorities to renovate the bridge speedily.
After its wooden planks got decayed, people gave it a temporary solution.
However, with the opening of the spill gates of the reservoir following heavy rains, crossing this bridge has become very risky.
People of the area ask the authorities to renovate the bridge speedily.