Beggar+dies+after+being+attacked+by+another+beggar

A beggar, aged 62 years, died after being attacked by another beggar, who is a woman, near a level crossing close to the Anuradhapura railway station yesterday afternoon (28), police say.
The man had consumed alcohol and started a quarrel with the woman, who hit him with a slipper.
\The deceased had fallen to the ground after being attacked and died.
