US+warship+sails+near+disputed+South+China+Sea+island

A US warship sailed near the disputed Paracel Islands in the South China Sea.



It came a day after China fired ballistic missiles into the sea as part of ongoing live-fire exercises, inflaming already high tensions between Washington and Beijing.



The US regularly conducts "freedom of navigation operations" in the area to challenge Chinese territorial claims.



The US Navy's Pacific Fleet said in a statement the USS Mustin, a guided-missile destroyer, sailed Thursday "in the vicinity of the Paracel

Islands to ensure critical shipping lanes in the area remain free and open".



The Chinese military accused the US ship of entering "China's territorial waters" near the islands "without authorisation".