India records over 75,000 new Covid-19 cases for 3rd consecutive day

India's Covid-19 tally has crossed the 3.4 million mark with a spike of 76,472 new infections in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Union Health Ministry this morning.



An additional 1,021 new deaths brought the overall death count to 62,550, it said.



The total number of cases now stands at 3,463,972.



The number of new cases in India on Thursday was the highest in the world, crossing that of the United States.



It said that 2,648,998 patients have recovered from the infection in the country, taking the recovery rate to 76.47 per cent.