Over 6,000 drug-offenders remanded in past two weeks

Saturday, 29 August 2020 - 13:01

Remanded drug-offenders are to be located at other rehabilitation centres, according to the Prisons Department.

There has been a considerable increase in the persons remanded or imprisoned over drug offences, with more than 6,000 remanded in the past two months, a Department spokesman says.

As many as 20,000-plus drug offenders are in remand custody, out of a total of more than 28,000 remanded offenders.

However, remand prisons have facilities to accommodate only 11,000 persons.

The spokesman says that inmates have turned unruly due to strengthened security to prevent the smuggling of drugs into prisons.

Three such persons have committed suicide.

When contacted, Prisons Department chief Thushara Upuldeniya said the issue would be managed, with the Health Ministry already consulted.

Sending drug-addicts to Kandakadu and Senapura drug rehabilitation centres has been suspended following the finding of Covid-19 patients among them.

State minister Sudarshani Fernandopulle too, is expected to raise the matter with the justice ministry.

