Information surfaces about Samayan’s main gunman (video)





A former soldier who was shot dead while trying to escape from the police had been involved in various crimes and was a key gunman of the slain underworld figure Samayan, police investigations have revealed.



Indunil Vajira Kumara alias Indra had tried to flee by jumping into the Kelani River during a search on 27 August to arrest him.



However, he was arrested and under interrogation, he gave information about hidden weapons at Embulgama in Jalthara.



He was taken there last night, where a micro-pistol with five bullets, a Galkatas firearm, a hand grenade and a sharp weapon were found.



As he was being brought back, he had tried to strangle the jeep’s driver in an attempt to escape.



To prevent that, police fired at the man.



He died at Nawagamuwa hospital, while the jeep driver is receiving treatment at Colombo National Hospital.



Investigations indicate that he was behind the gunning down of a man at Ankumbura in Kandy, hacking a man to death and trying to kill another at Hanwella and incidents of extortion at Hanwella, Athurugiriya and Nawagamuwa.



The public had not made any complaint due to the fear of him.



Police are looking for his two accomplices.



Meanwhile, raids during the past two days in Kadawatha and Yakkalamulla netted three men with 11 grams of heroin and two firearms.