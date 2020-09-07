සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Foul play suspected in death of mother of two in Thambuttegama

Saturday, 29 August 2020 - 13:28

Relatives suspect foul play in the death of a mother of two at new village in Thambuttegama.

Her father, S. Karunadasa, a resident of Ittapana in Welipenna, told Hiru News that a claim that his daughter had taken poison on 03 August was unacceptable.

Complaints to Thambuttegama police and other authorities brought no results, he said.

When contacted, the police media division said a postmortem examination returned a death due to the consumption of poison.

However, further investigations are under way following a complaint received by the IGP’s complaints centre, it said.

