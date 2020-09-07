Six injured as group on trip clashes with villagers (video)





A clash at Handapanagala in Wellawaya between the villagers and a group on a trip to Kataragama has left six hospitalized with injuries, police say.



The group from Nawagamuwa had been consuming alcohol when they got into trouble with two villagers.



After the two were attacked, other villagers rushed to the scene and assaulted, but only those who were inebriated, reports the Hiru News correspondent.



Four in the group and two villagers are receiving treatment at hospitals in Handapanagala and Moneragala.