Second+Chennai+Super+Kings+player+tests+positive+for+Covid-19

A second Chennai Super Kings player has tested positive for Covid-19 even as all-rounder Suresh Raina pulled out of the Indian Premier League citing "personal reasons".



The player in question is a right-handed top-order batsman, who has been a part of India A teams in the recent past and is a prolific performer in Ranji Trophy.



Yesterday, a T20 specialist pacer had tested positive along with at least 10 members of the contingent in Dubai.



The 33-year-old Raina retired from international cricket earlier this month.