Top US general says military won't play a role in 2020 election

Saturday, 29 August 2020 - 15:26

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley has told members of US Congress that the military will not play a role in November's election and won't help settle any disputes if the results are contested.

"The Constitution and laws of the US and the states establish procedures for carrying out elections, and for resolving disputes over the outcome of elections ... I do not see the US military as part of this process," Milley said in a letter responding to questions from two members of the House Armed Services Committee.

"In the event of a dispute over some aspect of the elections, by law U.S. courts and the U.S. Congress are required to resolve any disputes, not the U.S. Military," Milley added.

"I believe deeply in the principle of an apolitical U.S. military," Milley wrote.

Milley's answers came in response to questions from Democratic Reps. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan and Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey following a July hearing of the Armed Services Committee.

