සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Neluwa-Lankagama road renovation without harming environment - president (pictures)

Saturday, 29 August 2020 - 16:11

Neluwa-Lankagama+road+renovation+without+harming+environment+-+president+%28pictures%29
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa reiterates his intention of fulfilling public aspirations in such a manner that does not harm the environment.

The president today (29) inspected the renovation of the Neluwa-Lankagama road and spoke to the stakeholders about allegations that the work is harming the Sinharaja forest.

Officials of the road development, wildlife, environment and other relevant ministries joined in the inspection.

On the occasion, president Rajapaksa said the long-standing requirement for a road for the villagers should be met while safeguarding the environment.

Lankagama is an ancient village that dates back to the reign of King Walagamba and the main livelihood of its inhabitants is tea cultivation.

They take their produce to Deniyaya and Neluwa via a road that is located close to the Sinharaja.

Also, patients going to hospitals and schoolchildren widely use this road.

The Army is renovating the 18 km long road under RDA supervision to make the present nearly four hour journey shortened to a mere 45 minutes.

A bus will play on the road between Neluwa and Deniyaya once work is completed within 90 days.

A suspension bridge at Lankagama will be replaced with a bridge 120-feet in length and six-feet wide.

The president also instructed that reforestation there be encouraged by providing each of the 700 families of Lankagama with three plants each free of charge.


Trending News

Slight increase in the price of gold in the world market
07 September 2020
Slight increase in the price of gold in the world market
Income Tax on Profit Earnings of Gem & Jewellery manufacturers and 15% Gold Import Tax removed
07 September 2020
Income Tax on Profit Earnings of Gem & Jewellery manufacturers and 15% Gold Import Tax removed
Man dies at Nuwara Eliya quarantine center
07 September 2020
Man dies at Nuwara Eliya quarantine center
Daughter killed, mother and brother injured after wall collapses in Navagamuwa
07 September 2020
Daughter killed, mother and brother injured after wall collapses in Navagamuwa
Premalal Jayasekara allowed to attend Parliament - Court of Appeal
07 September 2020
Premalal Jayasekara allowed to attend Parliament - Court of Appeal

International News

Man stabbed to death in central England - 7 injured
06 September 2020
Man stabbed to death in central England - 7 injured
Several boats sink at pro-Trump parade in Texas
06 September 2020
Several boats sink at pro-Trump parade in Texas
Australia’s Covid-19 epicenter extends hard lockdown
06 September 2020
Australia’s Covid-19 epicenter extends hard lockdown
6.2 magnitude quake strikes off Vanuatu
06 September 2020
6.2 magnitude quake strikes off Vanuatu
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.