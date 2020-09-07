සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Thousands of Russians protest against President Putin

Saturday, 29 August 2020 - 16:23

Thousands of people have taken to the streets in Russia's far eastern city of Khabarovsk to protest against President Vladimir Putin's handling of a regional political crisis and the suspected poisoning of his most vocal critic.

Protesters chanted "Putin, have some tea" as they marched on the city's main thoroughfare, in a reference to the case of opposition politician Alexei Navalny, who fell gravely ill this month after drinking a cup of tea at an airport cafe.

Navalny was airlifted to Germany last week after collapsing during a flight to Moscow from the Siberian city of Tomsk.

He remains in a medically induced coma in a Berlin hospital, and was being guarded due to concerns for his safety.

Residents of Khabarovsk, which is about 6,110 kilometres east of Moscow, started holding weekly rallies after the 09 July detention of Sergei Furgal, the region's popular Governor, over murder charges he denies.

