Man+arrested+for+distributing+heroin+in+northern+province

A racketeer who had distributed heroin in the northern province has been taken into custody at Uduvil in Mallakam.
A team from the Excise Department’s Chavakachcheri office arrested him with four grams of heroin.
Deputy excise commissioner Kapila Kumarasinghe said the man had taken heroin to the province from Colombo and distributed for many years.
