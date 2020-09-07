සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Murder suspect’s sister, mother-in-law arrested with heroin

Saturday, 29 August 2020 - 17:29

The sister and the mother-in-law of a murder suspect were arrested with six grams of heroin at Thotagamuwa in Hikkaduwa yesterday (28).

Meetiyagoda police made the arrests and will produce the two women before the Balapitiya acting magistrate this evening.

They are a woman aged 61 years and a 21-year-old girl, who are related to Kalupe Roshan, who is behind the killing of Aruna Udaya
Shantha Pathirana alias Ranale Samayan.

