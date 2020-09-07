සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Two caught transporting 5.5 kgs of gold by dinghy boat

Saturday, 29 August 2020 - 18:14

Two+caught+transporting+5.5+kgs+of+gold+by+dinghy+boat
Two men have been caught while transporting 5.5. kgs of gold by a dinghy boat off Karainagar, the Navy says.

During a joint search with the Coast Conservation Department, the Navy detected the suspicious boat and searched it.

The gold was found concealed in four parcels.

The suspects, aged 30 and 32 years, and the gold have been handed over to the Jaffna Customs office for investigation.

Trending News

Slight increase in the price of gold in the world market
07 September 2020
Slight increase in the price of gold in the world market
Income Tax on Profit Earnings of Gem & Jewellery manufacturers and 15% Gold Import Tax removed
07 September 2020
Income Tax on Profit Earnings of Gem & Jewellery manufacturers and 15% Gold Import Tax removed
Man dies at Nuwara Eliya quarantine center
07 September 2020
Man dies at Nuwara Eliya quarantine center
Daughter killed, mother and brother injured after wall collapses in Navagamuwa
07 September 2020
Daughter killed, mother and brother injured after wall collapses in Navagamuwa
Premalal Jayasekara allowed to attend Parliament - Court of Appeal
07 September 2020
Premalal Jayasekara allowed to attend Parliament - Court of Appeal

International News

Man stabbed to death in central England - 7 injured
06 September 2020
Man stabbed to death in central England - 7 injured
Several boats sink at pro-Trump parade in Texas
06 September 2020
Several boats sink at pro-Trump parade in Texas
Australia’s Covid-19 epicenter extends hard lockdown
06 September 2020
Australia’s Covid-19 epicenter extends hard lockdown
6.2 magnitude quake strikes off Vanuatu
06 September 2020
6.2 magnitude quake strikes off Vanuatu
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.