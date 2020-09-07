සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Man arrested for abusing a girl at a bus stand in Anuradhapura

Saturday, 29 August 2020 - 19:53

An incident was reported from Anuradhapura where a 2 year old girl was abused while sleeping with her mother and father at the bus stand since there were no bussed to return after coming to Anuradhapura for treatment.

The girl had arrived at the Anuradhapura Hospital with her mother and father from the Pudukuduirippu area in Mullaitivu and had encountered the incident while waiting to return home 

The Anuradhapura Police stated that the suspect has been arrested.

Meanwhile, an incident of raping an 80 year old woman has been reported from the Wewatta area in Mahiyanganaya.

Police stated that a 45 year old man has been arrested in this connection.

Meanwhile , a relative of a 15 year old girl who was arrested for sexually abusing a school girl in Madampe has been released on bail.

The girl's mother and grandmother were also arrested in connection with the incident, for not taking any action after the girl informed them about the abuse.

Meanwhile, a suspect has been arrested for abusing a 2 year old girl at the Mankulam bus stand.

