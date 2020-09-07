Minister+of+Justice+visits+Malwatta+and+Asgiriya+Chief+Prelates+and+receives+blessings

Minister of Justice Ali Sabri arrived in Kandy this morning and received blessings from the Chief Prelates of Asgiriya and Malwatta.



The Minister of Justice first visited the Malwathu Maha Viharaya and received blessings from the Chief Incumbent Ven. Thibbatuwawe Sri Sumangala Thero.



Our correspondent stated that the Minister informed him about the abolition of the 19th Amendment and the introduction of a new constitutional amendment.



Attention was also drawn to the possibility of further legal action against the underworld and drug trafficking as well as the amendment of the the Viharagam and Devalagam Ordinance.



Afterwards the Minister of Justice Ali Sabri engaged in a cordial conversation with the Malwathu Chapter Anunayake Most Venerable Dimbulkumbure Wimaladhamma Thero.



The Minister of Justice Ali Sabri speaking to the media stated that attention was paid to the abolition of underage marriages and repealing of the 19th Amendment during the discussions.