the unending saga of the Apey Janabala party national list slot (Video)

Meanwhile, representatives of several parties including Apey Janabala Party had arrived at the Election Commission yesterday afternoon following a call for the registration of new parties and organizations.



Ven. Athuraliye Rathana Thero was also present at the occasion and he did not comment to the media.

Ven. Hunupitiye Chandrasiri Thero once again states that the Secretary of Apey Janabala Party Ven. Vedinigama Wimalatissa Thero has been abducted.However, Ven. Vedinigama Thera called a press conference on the 26th and stated that he had not been abducted.