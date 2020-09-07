Tremor in Kandy - Not an earthquake - Geological Survey Bureau

Residents of the Anuragama area in Kandy say that a tremor was felt this afternoon.
However, the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau stated that it has not been picked up by the monitoring equipment.
A team from the Bureau will join an inspection tour of the area tomorrow to investigate the matter according to the director general
Sajjana de Silva.
