සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Showery condition likely to enhance from tomorrow

Sunday, 30 August 2020 - 7:28

Showery+condition+likely+to+enhance+from+tomorrow
The showery condition is likely to enhance to some extent over the island in the next few days from tomorrow (31), says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the Central, Uva, Sabaragamuwa and Eastern provinces and in the Mullaitivu district in the afternoon.

Light showers are likely in the Western province and in the Galle and Matara districts.

The wnd speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times in the Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in the Hambantota district.

The Department requests the public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning and localized strong winds during thundershowers.

On its apparent southward relative motion, the sun is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka until 07 September.

The towns over which the sun is overhead today are Talvupadu, Mannar, Mundumurippu and Tennamaravadi around 12.10 pm.

Trending News

Slight increase in the price of gold in the world market
07 September 2020
Slight increase in the price of gold in the world market
Income Tax on Profit Earnings of Gem & Jewellery manufacturers and 15% Gold Import Tax removed
07 September 2020
Income Tax on Profit Earnings of Gem & Jewellery manufacturers and 15% Gold Import Tax removed
Man dies at Nuwara Eliya quarantine center
07 September 2020
Man dies at Nuwara Eliya quarantine center
Daughter killed, mother and brother injured after wall collapses in Navagamuwa
07 September 2020
Daughter killed, mother and brother injured after wall collapses in Navagamuwa
Premalal Jayasekara allowed to attend Parliament - Court of Appeal
07 September 2020
Premalal Jayasekara allowed to attend Parliament - Court of Appeal

International News

Man stabbed to death in central England - 7 injured
06 September 2020
Man stabbed to death in central England - 7 injured
Several boats sink at pro-Trump parade in Texas
06 September 2020
Several boats sink at pro-Trump parade in Texas
Australia’s Covid-19 epicenter extends hard lockdown
06 September 2020
Australia’s Covid-19 epicenter extends hard lockdown
6.2 magnitude quake strikes off Vanuatu
06 September 2020
6.2 magnitude quake strikes off Vanuatu
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.