Showery+condition+likely+to+enhance+from+tomorrow

The showery condition is likely to enhance to some extent over the island in the next few days from tomorrow (31), says the Department of Meteorology.



Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the Central, Uva, Sabaragamuwa and Eastern provinces and in the Mullaitivu district in the afternoon.



Light showers are likely in the Western province and in the Galle and Matara districts.



The wnd speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times in the Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in the Hambantota district.



The Department requests the public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning and localized strong winds during thundershowers.



On its apparent southward relative motion, the sun is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka until 07 September.



The towns over which the sun is overhead today are Talvupadu, Mannar, Mundumurippu and Tennamaravadi around 12.10 pm.