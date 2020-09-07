Strong+action+against+water+pilfering

There is information that underworld members are among the persons who pilfer water, says minister Vasudeva Nanayakkara.
He says the existing laws will be amended to allow strong action against water pilferers.
Meanwhile, around 200 families who live near the banks of the Kelani River in Pethiyagoda, Kelaniya say they are not getting any water support since the island wide blackout on 17 August.
