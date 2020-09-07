TPA+to+get+party+registration+before+taking+up+19th+amendment+issue

Leader of the Tamil Progressive Alliance Mano Ganeshan says his party will have to get registration before it takes up the issue of abolishing the 19th amendment to the constitution.



He was speaking to the media after meeting Election Commission officials yesterday (29) to discuss the registration of the party.



Meanwhile, speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena says it will be better to bring in a new constitution, rather than yet again amending the existing one with amendments introduced to it on 19 occasions.



He said so to journalists following a program at the University of Ruhuna.