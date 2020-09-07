Woman-led+racket+swindled+money+on+promise+of+Canada+jobs+visas

A woman is among five persons nabbed by the CID for swindling around Rs. five million on the pretext of providing job visas for Canada.



The arrests follow three complaints about a racket in which internet advertisements lured persons from Kandana, Nittambuwa, Anuradhapura, Galle, Colombo, Giriulla and Ragama.



The woman had appeared in an assumed name and cheated money via online banking.



Produced before the Colombo chief magistrate’s court yesterday (29), the suspects were remanded until 04 September.



The CID requests anyone deceived by this racket to provide information on telephone no. 0112 32 69 79.