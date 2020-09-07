සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Woman-led racket swindled money on promise of Canada jobs visas

Sunday, 30 August 2020 - 9:24

Woman-led+racket+swindled+money+on+promise+of+Canada+jobs+visas
A woman is among five persons nabbed by the CID for swindling around Rs. five million on the pretext of providing job visas for Canada.

The arrests follow three complaints about a racket in which internet advertisements lured persons from Kandana, Nittambuwa, Anuradhapura, Galle, Colombo, Giriulla and Ragama.

The woman had appeared in an assumed name and cheated money via online banking.

Produced before the Colombo chief magistrate’s court yesterday (29), the suspects were remanded until 04 September.

The CID requests anyone deceived by this racket to provide information on telephone no. 0112 32 69 79.

Trending News

Slight increase in the price of gold in the world market
07 September 2020
Slight increase in the price of gold in the world market
Income Tax on Profit Earnings of Gem & Jewellery manufacturers and 15% Gold Import Tax removed
07 September 2020
Income Tax on Profit Earnings of Gem & Jewellery manufacturers and 15% Gold Import Tax removed
Man dies at Nuwara Eliya quarantine center
07 September 2020
Man dies at Nuwara Eliya quarantine center
Daughter killed, mother and brother injured after wall collapses in Navagamuwa
07 September 2020
Daughter killed, mother and brother injured after wall collapses in Navagamuwa
Premalal Jayasekara allowed to attend Parliament - Court of Appeal
07 September 2020
Premalal Jayasekara allowed to attend Parliament - Court of Appeal

International News

Man stabbed to death in central England - 7 injured
06 September 2020
Man stabbed to death in central England - 7 injured
Several boats sink at pro-Trump parade in Texas
06 September 2020
Several boats sink at pro-Trump parade in Texas
Australia’s Covid-19 epicenter extends hard lockdown
06 September 2020
Australia’s Covid-19 epicenter extends hard lockdown
6.2 magnitude quake strikes off Vanuatu
06 September 2020
6.2 magnitude quake strikes off Vanuatu
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.