Global+Covid-19+caseload+surpasses+25+million

The global caseload of Covid-19 patients has now surpassed 25 million, while the death toll stands at 845,995.



The US reports 186,855 fatalities and over 6.13 million cases.



Brazil has 3.84 million patients and 120,000 deaths, followed by 3.53 million cases and 63,557 deaths in India.



Meanwhile, Police in Berlin have arrested 300 demonstrators during protests against Germany's Covid-19 restrictions.



Some 38,000 people took to the streets in the city for mostly peaceful demonstrations.



About 200 people were arrested at one rally, which the authorities blamed on right-wing agitators who were said to have thrown rocks and bottles.



Similar rallies took places in other European cities with some demonstrators calling the virus a hoax.



Similar protests took place in London, Paris, Vienna and Zurich.