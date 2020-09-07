සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Global Covid-19 caseload surpasses 25 million

Sunday, 30 August 2020 - 9:04

Global+Covid-19+caseload+surpasses+25+million
The global caseload of Covid-19 patients has now surpassed 25 million, while the death toll stands at 845,995.

The US reports 186,855 fatalities and over 6.13 million cases.

Brazil has 3.84 million patients and 120,000 deaths, followed by 3.53 million cases and 63,557 deaths in India.

Meanwhile, Police in Berlin have arrested 300 demonstrators during protests against Germany's Covid-19 restrictions.

Some 38,000 people took to the streets in the city for mostly peaceful demonstrations.

About 200 people were arrested at one rally, which the authorities blamed on right-wing agitators who were said to have thrown rocks and bottles.

Similar rallies took places in other European cities with some demonstrators calling the virus a hoax.

Similar protests took place in London, Paris, Vienna and Zurich.

Trending News

Slight increase in the price of gold in the world market
07 September 2020
Slight increase in the price of gold in the world market
Income Tax on Profit Earnings of Gem & Jewellery manufacturers and 15% Gold Import Tax removed
07 September 2020
Income Tax on Profit Earnings of Gem & Jewellery manufacturers and 15% Gold Import Tax removed
Man dies at Nuwara Eliya quarantine center
07 September 2020
Man dies at Nuwara Eliya quarantine center
Daughter killed, mother and brother injured after wall collapses in Navagamuwa
07 September 2020
Daughter killed, mother and brother injured after wall collapses in Navagamuwa
Premalal Jayasekara allowed to attend Parliament - Court of Appeal
07 September 2020
Premalal Jayasekara allowed to attend Parliament - Court of Appeal

International News

Man stabbed to death in central England - 7 injured
06 September 2020
Man stabbed to death in central England - 7 injured
Several boats sink at pro-Trump parade in Texas
06 September 2020
Several boats sink at pro-Trump parade in Texas
Australia’s Covid-19 epicenter extends hard lockdown
06 September 2020
Australia’s Covid-19 epicenter extends hard lockdown
6.2 magnitude quake strikes off Vanuatu
06 September 2020
6.2 magnitude quake strikes off Vanuatu
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.