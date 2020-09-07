Huge+protest+in+Mauritius+over+oil+spill

Thousands of people have marched through the Mauritian capital, Port Louis, in protest at the authorities' handling of a massive oil spill, and the discovery of 39 dead dolphins.



Many wore black and waved the national flag, while honking horns and drumming.



Many called for the government to resign and had T-shirts with the inscription: "I love my country. I'm ashamed of my government."



It is the biggest protest the country has seen in recent years.



About 1,000 tonnes of oil spilled into a sanctuary for rare wildlife after the Japanese ship MV Wakashio struck a coral reef on 25 July.