A facebook party at a hotel in Akmeemana in Galle has been raided and 28 taken into custody, police say.



Among the arrested are two girls, while more than 10 grams of Kerala Cannabis have also been seized.



Aged between 18 and 27 years, the residents of Moratuwa, Ampara, Kandy, Anuradhapura and Galle are to be produced before courts for drug possession and for violating quarantine laws.