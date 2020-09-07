සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Cricketer Suresh Raina's uncle killed by robbers

Sunday, 30 August 2020 - 9:14

A 58-year-old uncle of Indian cricketer Suresh Raina died while four members of his family sustained injuries allegedly in an attack by robbers in Punjab's Pathankot district.

The man has been identified as Ashok Kumar, a government contractor.

According to police, the incident took place at Thariyal village in Punjab's Pathankot on the night intervening August 19 and 20.

Kumar's elder brother Shyam Lal confirmed that the victim was the cricketer's uncle.

He said Raina is expected to visit the village.

Three to four members of the notorious "Kale Kachhewala" gang had come with an intention to loot, attacked Ashok Kumar and his family members at their house, police said.

At the time of the attack, they were sleeping on the terrace of their house.

Police added the robbers decamped with some cash and gold from the house.

