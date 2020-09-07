Death+toll+from+Hurricane+Laura+climbs+to+15

US president Donald Trump got a first-hand look at hurricane damage to south-west Louisiana, two days after Hurricane Laura roared in off the Gulf of Mexico with winds up to 150mph, killing at least 15 people, knocking out power and causing extensive flooding and lack of running water across several towns.



After visiting members of the Cajun Navy volunteer rescue organisation, the president later sat in sweltering heat to listen to state and federal officials, describe extensive storm damage, smashed houses, downed power lines and trees, and debris strewn across the city of 80,000 people.



Officials said 400,000 were without power and 200,000 without water.



More than 40 million Americans up the eastern seaboard as far north as Connecticut, were braced for fierce weather stirred by Laura’s tail, with winds over 60mph and torrential rain forecast.