Private+university+student+sold+heroin+through+easy+cash+method

A student of a private university has been caught selling heroin in Balangoda through the easy cash method.
According to Hanwella police, 25.5 grams of heroin were found from his possession.
On information provided by him, his heroin supplier was taken into custody with 50 grams of heroin, a car, four bank cards and four mobile phones.
According to Hanwella police, 25.5 grams of heroin were found from his possession.
On information provided by him, his heroin supplier was taken into custody with 50 grams of heroin, a car, four bank cards and four mobile phones.