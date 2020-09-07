සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

France reports 7,379 new Covid-19 cases

Sunday, 30 August 2020 - 11:05

France reported 7,379 new confirmed Covid-19 cases on Friday, the most since lockdown.

The health ministry described it as an exponential surge just days before millions of children are due to return to school for the first time since March.

The daily tally was just shy of the record 7,578 high set on 31 March.

The ministry reported 20 new Covid-19 deaths on Friday, raising the cumulative total to 30,596.

Meanwhile, the Australian state of Victoria has recorded 114 new cases of Covid-19 and a further 11 deaths overnight.

The figures bring the state’s death toll from the virus to 524 and the national total to 611.

