18+hurt+as+two+passenger+buses+collide+head-on+in+Galle

Two passenger buses have collided head-on at Dadalle in Galle, injuring 18.
A private bus from Ambalangoda to Galle tried to overtake another, when it crashed into a SLTB bus on its way from Matara to Polonnaruwa.
The private bus driver has suffered injuries to both legs, according to the Hiru News correspondent.
The other wounded are not in serious condition.
