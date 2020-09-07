India sets world's highest single-day rise of Covid-19 cases

India yesterday (29) set a new virus record when it reported 78,761 new infections in 24 hours, according to health ministry figures.
India is already the world's third-most infected nation with more than 3.5 million cases, behind the US and Brazil.
It has also reported more than 63,000 deaths.
The US set the previous record on 17 July with 77,638 daily infections.
