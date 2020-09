A youth has been arrested for an attempted abuse of an English girl aged 30 years at a tourist hotel at Midigama in Matara in the early hours of yesterday morning (29).



CCTV cameras captured him entering the hotel and then intruding on the girl’s room in semi-naked condition.



He has fled after the girl opposed him.



She has lodged a complaint with Mirissa police.



The suspect has been arrested, while the girl got admitted to a private hospital in Galle for a medical examination.