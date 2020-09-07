President attends commencement of final Randoli Perahera in Kotte (video)





The final Randoli Perahera of the annual Dalada Pageant of Sri Jayewardenepura Kotte Rajamaha Vihara paraded the streets yesterday evening (29).



President Gotabaya Rajapaksa placed the sacred casket on the tusker Kotte Raja.



Before that, Minister Namal Rajapaksa carried the casket to the shrine room in procession.



Most Ven. Ittepane Dhammalankara Thera delivered an Anusasana while chief incumbent Ven. Aluthnuwara Anuruddha Thera conducted religious observances.



Prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa too, visited the temple yesterday afternoon.